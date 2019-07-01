An Alabama Ford dealer came up with an unusual promotion to help sell cars this Fourth of July.

Chatom Ford was offering a free flag and bible, as well as a gift certificate for a 12-gauge shutgun, to anyone who purchased a new or used car or truck, CNN reported.

Chatom is about 70 miles north of Mobile.

Ford, however, wasn't happy with the publicity the promotion was generating and ordered the dealership to drop the offer, according to TV station KTLA. It had been set to run all month long.

"We're going to be celebrating July Fourth a little bit differently this year," manager Koby Palmer says in a video that has since been yanked off the web. In the video, he cocks a shotgun while standing in front of a pickup adorned with an American flag.

Palmer told CNN feedback had been largely positive.

"We're not trying to force anything on anybody," he said. "We accept all views and all walks of life."

But Ford nixed the promotion after a deadly shooting at one of its dealerships in California, KTLA says, calling it "inappropriate."