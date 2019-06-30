The Salina Pestinger Falcons have found ways to win close games over the last three days during the Kansas Grand Slam baseball tournament. That has not been an issue with their next opponent.

The Falcons advanced to the semifinals of the tourney’s 18-under division with a 6-4 quarterfinal victory Saturday night over Great Bend at Dean Evans Stadium. Each of the Falcons' first four games in the tournament have now been decided by two runs or less, with Salina winning three of the four.

“Every team has a fair chance to beat anyone,” Salina shortstop Brogen Richardson said. “We know we have to play our best to get wins.

“Games like that make it more fun for the everyone playing and watching.”

Falcons head coach Luke Curry agreed.

“We’ve had a lot of fun games,” Curry said. “Our pitchers go out and we’re not going to overwhelm anyone, but they throw strikes and trust their defense.”

The Falcons will now face Millard North (Neb.) in today’s 2:15 p.m. semifinal at James Matson Field. The game will be a rematch of last year’s tournament championship game, where the Falcons ended a 25-year title drought with a 2-0 victory.

Millard North has won six of the last eight Grand Slam titles and went 3-0 in pool play, receiving a bye in the quarterfinals as a top seed. North also outscored its three opponents in pool play 53-1 and hasn’t played a full seven-inning game yet.

“We’ve got to come out strong early in the game,” said Salina third baseman Cason Long. “We have to bring our bats woke up and we have to be strong in the field.

“Everybody in the field has to be on it and we’ll need some timely hits to win that game.”

The Falcons got several timely doubles to build a 4-3 lead over Great Bend, then got some help from their opponent to break a tie with two runs in the sixth.

Salina trailed 2-0 before Jonas Baughman’s two-out double in the second scored Jovan Suarez. An inning later it was Long with an RBI double — immediately after Great Bend had turned a double play — to drive in Sheldon Perez.

Richardson and Long had back-to-back doubles with one out in the fifth to get the game tied, before Saurez singled to right with two outs to give Salina its first lead at 4-3.

“We’re a super aggressive team,” Long said. “We’re not overly strong at the plate but no matter the situation, we seem to come through.

“We rely on each other a lot and under pressure come together at the plate.”

Richardson threw four innings of relief and allowed only one run, but that came in the sixth and tied the game at 4-all.

Salina answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth without a base hit. Both runs came after there were two outs and nobody on, with Great Bend committing three consecutive errors that allowed Falcon runners to reach.

“Offensively we’re playing sound baseball right now,” Curry said. “We have guys who know their job is getting on base and finding ways to get them over, and we have guys who know their job is to get the ball in the outfield and drive them in.”

Great Bend had two runners in scoring position in the seventh when the final out was made on a fly ball to center.

Now the Falcons turn their attention to the team that has the most Grand Slam titles (six) in the event’s 29-year history.

“One thing for sure, our offense has to have a great approach at the plate,” Curry said. “We have to try to get deep into counts and they guys know they have a job to do. They have to do it with good at-bats.”

“We’ll try to come out and stay focused in warmups and in the first pitches of the game,” Richardson said. “We have to try to match their intensity.”

The other semifinal will match the Capital Mudcats against the Topeka Scrappers, both teams that competed in Pool A with Salina. The Mudcats won the pool with a 2-1 record, getting the head-to-head victory over the Falcons. The Scrappers advanced with a 15-0 quarterfinal victory over McPherson.