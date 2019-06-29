Summer reading at the Dodge City Public Library is well underway, and this year's theme is "Universe of Stories."

Everything about space, planets, stars and aliens are highlights for everyone to choose from.

Along with the Summer Reading, new programs this year have Story Time on Tuesdays, which includes story times in English at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Spanish story time at 11 a.m.

There are also bilingual crafting afternoon, bilingual sewing class, movies, Lego Club, and a weekly family activity at 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

"We also have summer reading for adults," said DCPL community relations specialist Phil Handsaker. "This year you can track all of your reading online and win prizes.

"The 2019 Summer Reading has seen a great community turnout so far this year. We have had more than 800 children and over 300 adult participants in our programs so far and there is still plenty of summer left in which anyone can join in the fun.

"We have had a great time thinking of space-themed activities, movies, decorations and more."

Coming up this year, DCPL will have presentations from the Sternberg Museum from Hays; Mad Science of Kansas City; the Kansas Wetlands Education Center from Great Bend; and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center from Topeka.

"The summer reading program also owes a big thank you to all of our sponsors, Shoe Sense, Dodge City Community College, Western Plains Medical Center, Dodge City Brewing, and the Friends of the Library," Handsaker said. "The Friends of the Library donated to sponsor Mad Science of Kansas City, their help made it possible to bring such a great program out to Dodge City."

Visit the library website dcpl.info for dates and times for the presentations throughout the summer.

