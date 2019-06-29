Someone driving a dingy white Suburban showed up at my door offering to clean one of my carpets for free. Suspecting that the real intent was to assess what was worth stealing, I firmly declined. Then, I walked across the street to share my concerns with neighbors who had moved in at least three years ago. This would be a good time to meet them.

Following some small talk about the history of our homes and the area, the husband took a deep cautious breath and said, “So, would it be safe to ask what happened at your place July 4, of 2013?

Since we have shared this page for over a year, it only seems fair that you should hear the account I gave him.

We had experienced a preview in 2012. Distant clouds and lightning competed with the fireworks all over town. Drizzle and rain let up just long enough to shoot off a carefully gathered arsenal which was stored under a slatted wooden trailer. Fireworks would be loaded into mortar tubes and shot from the top of the trailer.

Thick fog encased the sulfuric smoke from the exploded fireworks. This served like special effects for a theater stage. In the rosy haze and eerie darkness silhouettes darted to and away as they loaded and reloaded.

From that scene came one sentence. It was a simple “Uh oh.”

Without more explanation, every shadowy figure sprinted out of the lights, paused and ran even further. In seconds every firework erupted. Almost on cue, a rain shower from Nature doused sparks, flickering cones and hot roman candles.

It was determined that the unsecured mortar tube had tipped over, sending a round directly into the unspent supply of fireworks.

Which leads to the fateful night of July 4, 2013.

In addition to the traditional Fourth of July feast was the tradition of overloading the big van with firework aficionados intent on finding the best deals at the best tents for the best prices. After posing like game hunters with their trophy fireworks, they raced against the dusk of a long summer evening to prepare the family firework show.

Meanwhile, across the street, the neighbors set up lawn chairs on their balcony and with their dinner guests settled down to watch.

In the midst of the Revolutionary War, even before independence was won, the first Independence Day was celebrated with fireworks. They were used as a morale booster for troops being wounded and killed to make the colonies a free nation. So it made perfect sense that in our gathering both the Marine Corps and the Air Force were represented. And still, no one begged caution at storing unspent artillery under a wooden slatted trailer.

An irregular “rat-tat-tat” like the first few pops of kernels in a popcorn popper gave the shooters scant warning to run. Then in a fashion to make any Yankee rebel proud, salvo after salvo erupted from under the trailer. Bursts of blinding light, showers of bright colors with shapes named “Crackle” and “Mine” and “Rings,” “Comets” and the familiar roman candles, projected, not up but out. Anyone in a 360 radius was a target.

The hisses, squeals, and booms would have been enough to send the British running for cover but in this case it was family members with a passion for spectacular explosions.

Silence. Ears ringing. One flame flickered from a small volcano-shaped cone. The Marine big brother raced his younger sister to the battle scene, grabbed her by her hoodie and launched her back to safety. Commandeering her pitcher of water he extinguished the fire, now mostly smoke and listened as voices sounded off in the night.

My sister-in-law, who sees the best in any situation, gushed, “Oh Honey! That was beautiful!” And at that very moment fear seized all of us. From our concrete deck, we could see the outline of a full-sized fire truck slowing at the four-way stop a scant half mile away. Our bodies may have been sitting in chairs, but our wills were making us invisible like flies plastered against the side of a building before the first freeze. No one even breathed.

We watched it turn slowly away from us and toward the station. If the firemen witnessed the flash firework display, they allowed us the dignity of assessing our own losses.

The morning debriefing established that the mortar tube, securely nailed to the trailer, had been accidentally loaded with the firework pointed upside down toward the unspent fireworks. Casualties included a significant crater under the trailer; the trailer itself suffered severe damage to the right front corner and a pickup truck had one headlight shot out. Mercifully the human losses were limited to a severe blow to pride and of course, the credit card.

The neighbors, even after so many years, were still disappointed not to have had a nearby firework display. On the other hand, one practical person in the family remarked, “Well, too bad about one big explosion, but it sure saved time. We would have been here all night.”

So now you, as well as the neighbors, know what happened on July 4, 2013.

Jeanie Suter is a mother and grandmother in Hutchinson.