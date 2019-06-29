PRETTY PRAIRIE - On a hot summer day, the city of Pretty Prairie celebrated the imminent delivery of clean drinking water.

Officials gathered at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Pretty Prairie Mayor Mike Seyb wielded large scissors to cut a blue ribbon at the reverse osmosis water treatment plant, near the intersection of Booth and Santa Fe. Pretty Prairie Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Epp said they hope to take the plant online July 3.

The city won’t have the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “hanging over us,” Seyb said, after it provides water with nitrate levels that falls under the federal and state standard of 10 parts per million. The most recent city water sample showed 23 parts per million.

The EPA found that at least since 1987, the nitrates were too high in the city’s drinking water. The EPA issued an administrative compliance order in 1994, and the city challenged it before the parties entered into an amended compliance order. The EPA and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment continued to monitor the situation through the years, and the nitrate levels continued to rise. In 2017, the EPA and the city entered into a consent decree to bring the city into compliance with the Safe Water Drinking Act, in the United States of America v. the City of Pretty Prairie.

The city is ahead of its deadline, Seyb said.

Epp said they would purify the water and also blend it with water from the aquifer to produce water with a nitrate level that would “hover around seven” parts per million.

An underground water storage tank also has been installed, and work has begun on a new water tower. The new tower is not a necessary component for the operation of the reverse osmosis plant.

State Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, congratulated the city on the new plant. The clean water it will provide will be “key to the growth and health of the community,” he said.

“Opportunities lie ahead,” said Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst.

APAC-Kansas, Inc. won the bid for the project with a bid of $1,948,672, with $517,929 of that for the new water tower and removal of the old water tower, according to Pretty Prairie City Clerk Jenifer Albright.

“We will not know the final cost of the water project until it is completed,” according to Albright.

After three failed attempts to obtain a Community Development Block Grant to help with the cost of the new water tower, she said, the city will have to pay for the reverse osmosis system and the new tower using a state revolving loan through the KDHE.

The KDHE earlier approved a $2.397 million loan at an interest rate of 1.91 percent, and with a 30 percent loan forgiveness on the plant only. The city, with about 680 residents, also raised water rates in recent years to help finance improvements.

High nitrates pose a health risk to infants, and the city has provided free bottled water to households with expectant and nursing mothers and with infants up to six months.