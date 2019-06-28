Starting July 8, kids ages one to 18 are invited to eat a free lunch on the GLOW Bus - the Green Lunchroom on Wheels - at four meal sites, weekdays through Aug. 9.

Alternatively, kids can eat lunch at the Wildcat Cafe sponsored by USD 490 and OPAA! Food Management at Blackmore Elementary School from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays through August 2.

New lunch varieties on the GLOW Bus this summer include sub sandwiches from Subway Restaurant - ham and cheese subs on Mondays, and turkey and cheese subs on Thursdays. On Tuesdays, lunch is a pulled pork sandwich on a bun from Hog Wild Pit BBQ. LockerMate lunches are served on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Mondays throughThursdays kids who have eaten lunch on the GLOW Bus are offered take home foods including fresh fruit and/or veggies, breakfast items, and snacks. Fridays children may take home a weekend backpack after eating lunch.

After eating lunch, kids are encouraged to stay for a variety of activities offered Monday - Thursday at meal sites. At Silverwood Apts. and Quail Ridge Apts activities include:

Hippity hop balls, Gaga Ball games, various toss and target games, Food Fun Tuesdays (hosted by Butler County Extension Office), Free book days and story times, craft days, Bingo and Guessing games, and much more!

At the Performing Acts Center, 500 W. Central, music appreciate days feature local talent. Outdoors games will be offered at the playground across the street. Craft days, books days, etc. will be offered under canopies on the patio on the east side of the building.

At Forest Park the city swimming pool is the main activity. On Wednesdays kids who eat lunch on the bus are invited to swim for free using a punch on our pool pass.

For more information contact by phone or text 405-308-9158 or email at KN2E@msn.com.