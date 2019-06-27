Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of Fifth Avenue and North Main Street. The two-story building at 500 N. Main began life as the United Oil & Refining Company in 1925, with a filling station cut out on the first floor corner. The upper floor was the Dreamland Dance Parlor. The signage on the Main Street side also shows that.

As many folks will remember, this building turned into to Peter Pan Ice Cream Shop from 1955 to 1972. It was Continental Realty from 1973 to 1982. Bill Mason purchased the building, and in 1986, his wife Judy started the Judy's School of Dance on the upper level, where Dreamland had been. The lower floor was occupied by attorney firms and later computer supply businesses.

In 2006, Tim and Veronica Stephenson purchased the building and Veronica continued the dance studio. In 2011, she renamed the studio to Poetry in Motion Dance Productions and the studio still thrives there today. The lower floor is occupied by Fesler Tax and Accounting. The property today is still owned by Tim and Veronica Stephenson.