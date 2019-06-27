BUHLER — Due to field availability, the Newton Rebels went to Buhler’s Wheatland Park to play a make-up game against the Hutchinson Monarchs.

The change of venue suited the Rebels well in an 18-7 win Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play. The game was called after seven innings on the eight-run rule.

The Rebels took advantage of five Hutchinson errors for five unearned runs.

Newton led 11-4 after the first three innings and put things away with a seven-run sixth inning.

Corbin Lill went three for five hitting for Newton, driving in three runs. Terrell Huggins went two for five with three RBIs. Drew Healy also drove in three runs. Ricardo Paris went two for four hitting with two RBIs. Peyton Cormane and Isiah Perez each added a pair of RBIs.

Daniel Rubio pitched 3.2 innings of relief for the win.

Hutchinson starter L.J. McDonough took the loss for the Monarchs.

Connor Craig was three for three hitting for Hutchinson, driving in three runs. Kevin Cronin was two for three, driving in two runs. Scott Wolverton went four for four hitting.

Hutchinson is 10-6, 9-6 in league play. Newton is 12-11, 8-10 in league play. Newton plays at 7 p.m. today and Friday at Haysville and hosts the Andale Warhawks at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Hutchinson;130;102;0;—7;12;5

Newton;551;007;x;—10;11;1

McDonough (L, 1-1), Philbin 2, Clark 5, Derher 6 and S.Wolverton; Carlin, Rubio (W, 1-2) 2, Oldham 6, Contreras 7 and Stone. Time — 2:25.