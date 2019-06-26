Reality TV mainstay Beth Chapman, wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Duane Chapman, has died of cancer.

Duane Chapman tweeted news of his spouse's death this morning, posting this: "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted Wednesday. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Beth Chapman had been in a medically induced coma in recent days, according to People magazine.

The family first announced that Beth Chapman had Stage II throat cancer in September 2017. She underwent surgery to have a tumor removed, but has struggled to recover.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" aired for eight seasons on the A&E cable network, filming more than 200 episodes.

Variety reports that Duane Chapman has inked a deal to bring a new series to WGN America next year.

