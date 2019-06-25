1. Hutchinson Municipal Band Concert: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reno County Farmers' Market, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The concert band will delight you with summer classics featuring the best of concert band music, Broadway and big band tunes and, of course, marches by King and Sousa. Bring a chair and a friend for great summer memories in Hutchinson.

2. "The Lego Movie": 2-3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre & BlueBird Books summer film series presents "The Lego Movie," 1 hour and 40 minutes, rated PG.

3. Grand Cheese and Wine Tasting: 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Elderslie Farm, 3501 E. 101st Street North, Kechi. Cost: $36 per person. For information: www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-cheese-and-wine-tasting-reservation-tickets-62226162126. Guests will begin at the creamery with an optional tour at 6 p.m., then move to the house for the tasting, which will begin at 6:30. The tasting will begin with Elderslie Creamery goat milk and then move on to Elderslie cheeses, as well as other cheeses selected for the tastings, all served with honey, jam, salami, bread, fruit and crackers. Small pours of three paired wines (2 ounces each) are included. Additional glasses of wine will be available for purchase. Ticket includes the optional tour, cheese, charcuterie and wine pairing and is payable at the event.