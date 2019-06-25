MINNEOLA — The National Rural Health Association named Minneola Healthcare one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for Patient Satisfaction in the country during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in Kansas City recently.

Minneola Healthcare scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for patient satisfaction.

"Minneola Healthcare is proud of the efforts of its physicians and staff who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation," said Minneola Healthcare CEO Debbie Bruner. "Our results as a top Patient Satisfaction recipient means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future."

According to The Chartis Center, those hospitals who were named the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating based on inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, cost, charge and financial stability.

Top 20 Critical Access Hospital also achieved success in either quality index or patient perspective index or both.

According to Minneola Healthcare, quality index is a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the five categories of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures while the patient perspective index is a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank on two Hospital Compare HCAHPS measures — Overall Rating and Highly Recommend.

For more information on Minneola Healthcare, visit its website at minneolahealth.com.

