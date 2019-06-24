Several vehicles damaged in Salina during the weekend may be connected.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, the first incident of vehicle damage occurred between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1200 block of South Ninth Street.

A 2007 Ford Mustang parked in the driveway was discovered Sunday morning by its 30-year-old Salina owner to have its rear windshield shattered and it driver's side rear tire flattened. A 28-year-old woman living at the same residence had the rear windshield of her 2012 Honda Civic shattered and the front and rear tires on the driver's side flattened. Forrester said the tires on both vehicles appear to have been slashed by some sort of hatchet.

In another incident, a 44-year-old Salina man and 36-year-old Bennington woman went to a friend's home in the 1400 block of Pershing about 2 a.m. Sunday. When he came back outside about 3 a.m., he discovered two tires were flat on his 2015 Ford F-150 pickup on the driver's side. Both tires seem to have been punctured by a screwdriver-like tool, Forrester said.

When the couple arrived at their home about 4 a.m., they discovered the Bennington woman's 2014 Buick Enclave had its back windshield shattered, both taillights broken out and the left rear tire flattened by a hatchet-like instrument, Forrester said.

Forrester said a common denominator with some of the victims is they worked at Exide Technologies in Salina. The incidents continue to be under investigation.