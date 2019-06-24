1. Catch some music

Rusty Rierson will offer a Concert on the Green as part of the Kansas Oil Museum’s Summer Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. June 27 at the museum, 383 E Central Ave, El Dorado,

Rierson is a local artist who has travels around the world.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Rierson has played all over the all over the United States and has toured abroad in Canada, Mexico, Central America, Scotland and London. He often travels with the "Better Horses Radio Show" and has played rodeos, barrel races, and horse events all over the midwest, including at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in 2009. Rierson has opened for ,and shared the stage and worked with, artists such as Sawyer Brown, John Berry, Doug Stone, Michael Martin Murphy, Dustin Lynch, T. G. Sheppard, Moe Bandy, David Frizzell, R.W. Hampton, Johnny Lee, Bill Gentry, Leroy Van Dyke, Helen Cornelius, Billy Dean, Johnny Western, Love & Theft, Cassadee Pope, Collin Raye, Suzy Bogguss, Radney Foster, Logan Mize, Jimmy Fortune, Craig Campbell, Joe Diffie, Maddie & Tae, John Anderson, Walker Montgomery, Don Williams and many others.

Rierson has appeared on several television and radio shows including The Shotgun Red Variety Show, Phil Mack International Country Show (on SKY TV), and appeared on American Idol, making it to the third round before being sent ho

2. Go to space

Things are looking up at the Augusta Public Library, with two events dedicated to astronomy and stargazing coming up.

Have you ever wanted to view the solar system without waiting for the sun to go down? Well now is your chance! The Fort Hays State University Digital Planetarium will be part of a

From 10 am. To 4 p.m. June 25 at the library, 1609 State Street, Augusta.

The library will also host a Star Gazing event at 8:30 p.m. June 28th with the The Kansas Astronomical Observers.

Come out to Robert Shryock Park to view the stars, planets and the moon. The library is celebrating the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this summer.

3. Learn some history

Dr. Jay Price, director of the Public History Program at Wichita State University will offer the lecture “The Road to Ivanpah” at 5:30 p.m. June 27 as part of the Kansas Oil Museum’s Summer Lecture Series, 383 E Central Ave, El Dorado. Tickets for the lecture series start at $10. Bring your lawn chairs.

4. Find a job

The Kansas WorkForce Center will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Butler Workforce

Center, 524 N. Main, El Dorado.

Participating employers include Pioneer Balloon, Sherwin WIllams, Corizon Health and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

5. Cut a rug

The El Dorado Senior Center will host a country dance from 6 to 8 p.m. June 27 at the center, 201 E. Second.

Classic country music will be played. Come to dance, listen, or just socialize. Drinks provided; feel free to bring a snack to share.