U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Seth A. Hamilton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hamilton is the son of Scott Hamilton of Sedgwick, and Sharla Hamilton of Wichita. He is the brother of Spencer Hamilton of Sedgwick, grandson of Bette Hamilton of Wichita, and grandson of Sherly Spirlock of Goodland.

The airman is a 2017 graduate of Wichita East High School, Wichita.