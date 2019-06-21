The Livewires-Empire Best 4-H club held its monthly meeting on June 18 at the McPherson County Fairgrounds in Canton. The meeting was called to order by President Lane McMannis. The Flag Salute and 4H Pledge were then given. Roll Call was answered to "What is your favorite sno-cone flavor?" Present were 17 members, four leaders and four guests. Members also discussed what they have done during the last month with their 4-H project. Minutes from the last meeting were read and approved, Treasurer’s report was given. There was no community leader meeting. There was a brief summary from the 4-H Council meeting.

American Legion Supper was held on Thursday, June 20. A few families from our club were asked to bring desserts.

The club is responsible for providing a silent auction item for the McPherson 4-H fair, Brad Smith volunteered to make something for that. Alice Toews discussed sign-ups for the upcoming fair concession stand. Ideas for the club banner were discussed and the banner will be completed during our July meeting. McPherson County 4-H fair books are ready and each family needs to pick them up at the extension office. Brad Smith discussed the upcoming changes to the premium auction at the 4-H fair.

Recreation was led by Blain Smith.

Upcoming events include:

June 27: 4-H District Horse ShowJuly 15: Club meeting at 6:30 in Canton (bring fair projects to show the club)July 17 – 21: McPherson County Fair, CantonJuly 23: Fairgrounds set up in McPhersonJuly 26 -29: McPherson County 4-H Fair in McPhersonAug. 1: 4-H Council meeting at Pizza Hut at 6:30

The meeting was then adjourned and the club repeated its motto "To Make the Best Better."