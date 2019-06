The Hutchinson Iris Club met at Journey Mennonite Church on Monday, June 10. Show plaques and certificates were passed out. Judy Eckhoff told of plans for the upcoming iris rhizome sale at the farmers market on Saturday, June 29.

Refreshments were served by Sandy Cross an Evelyn Henricks. There were 14 members present. Norma Snay won the iris door prize.

The next meeting will be the club's picnic, held at LeVeta's home at 6:30 p.m. on July 8.