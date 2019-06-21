A boil water advisory for the City of Ford was rescinded Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and replaced with a Do Not Drink Order.

A line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system was the reason behind the advisory. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to KDHE officials.

The new order will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are resolved.

Residents of Ford will need to follow the following measures:

• Do not give the water to infants. Infants below the age of 6 months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Water, juice, and formula for children under 6 months of age should not be prepared with tap water.

• Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.

• Do not boil the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

• Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water; dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from an automatic ice maker; and do not use water to cook or prepare food.

• Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

• The water may be used to flush toilets.

Only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514 for consumer questions or for consumer information, visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage at www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm.

Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767 can be contacted by restaurants and other food establishments if they have further questions.

