Ted Crisco and Maj. Christopher Parker | Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate

The U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, in a collaborative effort led by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate and supported by the Army Training Support Center - Mobile Learning Division and Enterprise Multimedia Center, has released its first doctrine audiobook as part of a pilot program.

The first publication produced as an audiobook is Field Manual 3-0, “Operations,” a manual that marked the shift in the Army’s focus toward large-scale combat operations when published in October 2017.

Audiobooks are not new to the publishing industry; however, this marks the first time the Army has ventured into this medium as a way of delivering Army doctrine.

“Doctrine audiobooks give soldiers another way to receive information and learn by letting them increase their professional knowledge while doing other things, like working out or commuting,” said Col. Rich Creed, CADD director. “We are pleased by the flexibility the audio format provides to the majority of people in the Army, who don’t usually carry doctrinal manuals around with them every day.”

Army doctrine audiobooks are produced from published and authenticated doctrine, but abridged for the audio format. Like print publications, online presentation of audiobooks follows a standardized format that includes the publication’s introduction, each of the chapters and the appendices. Army doctrine audiobooks use industry standard .mp3 files that can be accessed by users across multiple platforms, including laptops, e-Readers, tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices.

The Combined Arms Center is currently working on audiobook versions of FM 2-0, “Intelligence,” and Army Doctrine Publication 3-90, “Offense and Defense,” and ADP 7-0, “Training,” that will be available later this summer. The viability and use of the audiobook format, as well as future production of additional doctrinal publications, will be evaluated as part of this pilot program.

Audiobooks join the CADD lineup of digital interactive publications available to soldiers via the U.S. Army Central Army Registry. To access the FM 3-0 audiobook, visit https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog-ws/view/FM3-0Audiobook/index.html.