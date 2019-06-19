ST. JOHN, KANSAS — Peggy Pauline (Smith) White, age 92 passed away on June 7, 2019 at Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt, KS. She was born on Nov. 14, 1926 in rural St. John, KS, the daughter of Arthur L. and Maude E. (Shryock) Smith.

She graduated from Denver University with a Business Administration degree. On Apr. 5, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart Vernon E. White at the rural family farmstead north of St. John, the same house where she born. Peggy was a life-long resident of rural St. John, and was a co-owner of White Manufacturing with her husband Vernon. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Hesperian Club and a founding member of the Lucille Hall Museum all of St. John. Peggy had a devotion to family and friends and the gift of serving others through her love of cooking.

Survivors include her husband Vernon E. White of the home, a daughter, Leigh Ann Kloefkorn (Randy), Alpharetta, GA; three sons, Spencer White (Jodi), Eagan, MN, Grant White (Mary), Lenexa, KS, Tim White (Kelly), Manhattan, KS; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Melvin Smith, two sisters, Lois Bell Smith and Clo Ellen Ahnert and a grandson, Tyler White.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 3:30 p.m. thereafter, all at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS, with Pastor Wade Russell presiding. A private family inurnment will take place in the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John.

Memorials may be given to the Lucille Hall Museum in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.