Members of the public are invited to participate in focus groups to discuss topics related to future development in Leavenworth County.

The focus groups are being organized this week and next week by officials involved in creating a new comprehensive plan for the county.

Jeff Joseph, director of the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department, has said the comprehensive plan, or master plan, will provide the county with a plan for future land use.

The county government is contracting with the company Olsson, Kansas City, Missouri, to produce the comprehensive plan.

A series of focus group meetings are planned to tackle the topics of infrastructure, economic development, agriculture, land use and zoning, and urban growth.

Each topic will be discussed by focus groups at locations in the north and south ends of the county.

The meetings will begin at noon Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, 20753 Easton Road. This first meeting will focus on infrastructure.

Two additional focus groups are planned for Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., there will be a meeting at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School to discuss economic development.

Economic development will be discussed again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Tonganoxie, 901 E. First St.

Infrastructure will be the topic again at a meeting that is scheduled for noon Thursday at the Tonganoxie VFW.

Agriculture will be discussed during a focus group meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Tonganoxie VFW.

And there will be another focus group to discuss agriculture at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School.

Land use and zoning will be discussed at noon June 25 at the VFW in Tonganoxie.

A meeting to discuss urban growth will take place at 4 p.m. June 25 at the VFW in Tonganoxie.

Another meeting to discuss urban growth is planned for 7 p.m. June 25 at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School.

The final meeting, which will focus on land use and zoning, is scheduled for noon June 26 at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School.

Information about the process being used to put together the comprehensive plan can be found at www.lvcountyplan.com

Joseph said visitors to the website can sign up for one or more of the focus groups. He said signing up ahead of time will give organizers an idea of how many people may attend the meetings.

But people who are interested in attending a focus group are not required to sign up in advance.

Visitors to the website also can take an online survey. The survey will remain available through Sept. 1, according to Joseph.

