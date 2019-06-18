Head to the lake

The 2019 Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion will be June 21 through 23 at Veteran’s Point of El Dorado Lake, and will include a car show, two nights of fireworks, color guards, music and more during the event.

Entertainment will include music by live bands, a special USO show and the DJ skills of sound man Jeff Corbett. There will be auctions, opportunities to win, kids' entertainment, food and other vendors. The auctions and raffles are used to fund the reunion's expenses and prepare for the following year.

Wristbands, required for admission to Veteran’s Point, are $5 each, children 11 and under do not require a wristband, but may be purchased as souvenirs. There will be free lake access for all prior service military, military retirees, active duty, reserve and National Guard members. A current Military ID (CAC) Veteran's Administration ID, DD214 or other proof of service is required.

2. Meet the queens, and ‘Flat Vinny’

Miss Frontier, Bailey Smith; Miss Teen El Dorado, Naomi Galindo; Mini Miss Frontier, Janessa Knapp; and Miss Augusta, Sierra Marie Bonn will be at Wal-Mart in El Dorado from 12-2 June 22 with “Flat Vinny” to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

“Flat Vinny” is traveling the state and Internet with the hashtag #flatvinny.

3. Play a game of cornhole

The first ever AC/BC Cornhole Tournament (Andover Chamber/Burgers & Cornhole) will be from 2 to 8 p.m June 21 at 1600 Highway 54, Andover. The tournament is a fundraiser for the chamber and two scholarships awarded to Andover high school graduates. Team entry is $40. Preregistration is required. For more information contact the chamber at (316) 733-0648.









4. Have dinner in Douglass

The Douglass Senior Center, 124 W. Fourth, will host a Monterrey Fundraiser dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on the June 24. Tickets are $6.







5. Check out or volunteer for the pantry

Priscilla's Pet Pantry for cats and dogs in need sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church. From 8 a.m. to noon every fourth Saturday (June 22) of each month people who cannot afford food for their pets may pick up six pounds of dog food and three of cat food at 400 W. Ash

El Dorado.