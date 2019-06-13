Students and teachers from six central Kansas high schools and five colleges, along with residents from Sterling, Buhler, Hutchinson and Arlington, will combine their talents to present the Sterling Community Theatre Troupe’s production of the musical "Mamma Mia!" The show will be presented at the conclusion of Sterling’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Sterling High School Theatre.

The stage musical of "Mamma Mia!" has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and was made into the popular 2008 movie starring Meryl Streep who was also featured in last year’s sequel. This is the first production of the show in the Sterling/Hutchinson area.

The show "Mamma Mia!" is built around 22 music hits of 1970’s pop super group ABBA, including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper,” and, of course, the title tune. The music and lyrics for the show were written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus with the book of the musical by Catherine Johnson.

The show centers on Sophie, a young bride on a small Greek island, who dreams of a perfect wedding — one that includes her father giving her away. The problem is that Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother, Donna, the former lead singer of 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands.

Leading the Sterling production in a cast of 35 is Sterling High School graduate and Bethel College student Kaci Wilson as Sophie with Sterling resident Piper Harding as her mother, Donna. Sterling College Theatre professor Sasha Hildebrand and Buhler High School teacher Sarah Berblinger will play her best friends, “Dynamos” Rosie and Tanya. Recent Buhler High School graduate Matthew Crawford will play Sophie’s fiance, Sky.

Buhler High School student Rachel Thomson and former Tabor College student Grace Spencer will play Sophie’s best friends Ali and Lisa. Sky’s best friends Pepper and Eddie will be played by Kansas State University student Eli Miller and Trinity High School graduate Isaac Miller.

Sterling residents Seth Svaty and Ben Jones will be seen as Sam and Harry along with Hutchinson resident and Chase High School teacher Matt Perkins as Bill. Each are one of Sophie’s three possible dads.

Sterling High School theater students Caleb Brownlee, Josiah Watney, Noah Svaty, Luke Harding, Hannah Bennett, Sarah Walker, Zoe Miller and Karissa Wilson will be featured in the show’s ensemble. Also featured will be Stafford High School student Jayce Hildebrand and Buhler High students Josh Duran, Gabe Spencer, and Jacob Younger. Kansas State student Alley Rowland will also be in the ensemble.

Sterling community members Amy Pieplow, Debbie Gibson, Debby Oller-Rodger, Melissa Desemo, and Katie O’Brien, along with Hutchinson resident Wendy Pope and Arlington resident and Fairfield High School teacher Chelsey Juenemann-Hargrave, will be in the ensemble as well. Sterling College students Johanna Maxwell, Will Dutton and Jacob Pieplow complete the cast.

Directing the show will be Sterling resident Dennis Dutton, with Sterling College theater professor Stephen English designing the set and lights and Sterling High School theater director Betsy Dutton, along with Sasha Hildebrand and Sterling resident Kristi Wilson, designing costumes.

Choreographing the show will be cast members Rachel Thomson, Piper Harding and Katie O’Brien, along with Sterling College graduate Alyssa Hershey and Allen County Community College professor Susie McKinnis.

Tickets for the show will be available at the door before each performance.