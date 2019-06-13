The Newton Rebels keep finding ways to get in ballgames, but are struggling to find ways to win them.

The Rebels fell to the El Dorado Broncos 6-5 Thursday night at Klein-Scott Field, the sixth straight one-run loss for the Rebels.

Four Rebel errors led to three unearned runs.

“If you can’t make plays, you can’t win. It’s as simple as that,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “If you can’t execute at the plate, you can’t win. We always do something when it’s a little too late. We make four errors in the first three innings and try to make it back at the end. It doesn’t work like that. We have to make plays at the beginning of the game.”

El Dorado starter Adam Stephenson went six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Preston Minor went two innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits. Nick Wyatt finished the game for the save, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Newton starter Garrett McClain went 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Weston Murrow went 1.2 innings, allowing three hits with a strikeout. Ruben Portillo finished the game, allowing a run one hit with a walk and two strikeouts.

A two-out dropped fly ball in the top of the second inning set up an RBI single for El Dorado’s Zach Breeden. Another dropped fly ball in the top of the third inning led to another Bronco run.

An El Dorado error in the bottom of the fourth set up an RBI single for Newton’s Terrell Huggins.

A Newton error to lead off the top of the fifth led to an RBI single for Jordan Griffin. The Broncos added two runs in the sixth inning on a Cooper Elliott fielder’s choice and a Jordan Boyer single to drive in runs.

Newton got a run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Corbin Lill hit a ground rule double and came home on a Huggins single, going to second on a throw home. Ricardo Paris then singled to score Huggins.

Peyton Cormane led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple. After a strikeout, Cormane scored on an infield single for Lill. Huggins followed with an infield single. After a ground out, Lill was thrown out trying to steal home.

Jake Melton answered with a two-out solo home run in the top of the ninth.

Newton opened the bottom of the ninth with a Drew Healy double. Healy went to third on a ground out and scored on an Isiah Perez single. A strikeout and ground out ended the game.

Griffin and Breeden each finished three for five for the Broncos.

Lill and Huggins both finished three for four hitting for Newton. Healy went two for four.

The Broncos are 8-3, 6-3 in league play. Newton, 7-8 overall and 3-7 in league play, plays at 7 p.m. today at El Dorado. Newton hosts the Salina Shock at 7 p.m. Sunday.

El Dorado;ab;r;h;bi

Boyer ss;5;0;1;1

Richey dh;5;1;1;0

Griffin cf;5;0;2;2

Kin 1b;5;0;1;0

Melton lf;3;1;1;1

Kym 2b;3;2;0;0

Breeden rf;5;1;2;1

Woods c;2;0;0;0

Elliott 3b;4;1;0;1

TOTALS;37;6;8;6

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Royle lf;5;0;0;0

Cormane ss;5;2;1;0

Bonventre dh;4;0;0;0

Lill rf;4;1;3;1

Huggins cf;4;1;3;2

Gonzales 2b;2;0;0;0

Paris 2b;2;0;1;1

Healy 1b;4;1;2;0

Hodges c;2;0;0;0

Stone c;1;0;0;0

Perez 3b;4;0;1;1

TOTALS;37;5;11;5

El Dorado;011;012;001;—6

Newton;000;102;011;—5

E — Huggins, Gonzales 2, Royale, Boyer. LOB — El D. 10, New. 6. 2B — Lill, Huggins, Healy. 3B — Cormane. HR — Melton (1). SB — Elliott, Cormane 2, Lill. CS — Elliott, Lill. Sac. Bunt — Hodges.

El Dorado;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Stephenson, W;6;6;3;2;0;7

Minor;2;4;2;2;0;0

Wyatt, S;1;1;0;0;0;1

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

McClain, L;5.1;4;5;2;3;7

Murrow;1.2;3;0;0;0;1

Portillo;2;1;1;1;1;2

Minor faced one batter in the ninth inning.

WP — Stephenson 2, Portillo. PB — Wood. HBP — Woods (Murrow), Kym (Portillo). Time — 2:37.