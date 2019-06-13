Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced the 2018-19 Live Season at a sneak preview event at the theater.

Here's a look at the lineup:



2018 – 2019 Live Season

THE MIDTOWN MEN

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26

$50, $55, $60

The Midtown Men reunites the stars of the original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys. After sharing the stage for over a thousand performances, Tony Award-winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer decided to take their signature sound and chemistry to audiences everywhere, bringing to life their favorite 1960s hits.

MARY WILSON OF THE SUPREMES

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

$45, $50, $55

It was a vision of musical stardom as a Detroit teen that inspired Mary Wilson, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, to found one of the most successful female singing groups in recording history — The Supremes. Since then, Wilson has written a bestselling autobiography, performed on stage and screen, lectured and toured the world and continues to be looked up to as a singer who set the standard for women in the recording industry.

THE MUSIC OF CREAM 50TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5

$30, $35, $40

Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so much more. Fifty years since its earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream's legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s. Kofi Baker (son of Ginger) and Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack) unite with Will Johns (Eric's nephew by marriage and son of Zeppelin/ Stones/ Hendrix engineer Andy) to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation.

THE BUCKINGHAMS AND THE BOX TOPS

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

$45, $50, $55

These two bands will each take the stage and perform a string of hits from their respective catalogs of rock and roll hits. The Buckinghams are one of the most beloved and respected Chicago bands ever to explode onto the national scene and their live concerts pack power into '60s pop rock. The Box Tops were inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2018 joining other Memphis music legend, such as Elvis, Johnny Cash, Otis Redding, BB King, and others. With a long list of top-40 hits, the Box Tops are still going strong today performing to packed houses.

SONS OF SERENDIP WITH THE HUTCHINSON SYMPHONY

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

$40, $45, $50

Finalists on Season 9 of America’s Got Talent, Sons of Serendip have been gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music. Since AGT, the group has toured nationally, sharing its creative and emotionally stirring arrangements and original compositions with audiences all around the country. For this very special performance, the group will unite with our own Hutchinson Symphony Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of joyous music.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

$55, $60, $65

Featuring Emmy award winner Clint Holmes, 10-time Grammy winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famers TAKE 6, award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum, a gospel choir and more honoring Ray Charles, a Georgia native son was an American treasure who won every major honor from the Georgia Music Hall of Fame to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Boasting iconic tunes from the catalogue of the genius himself, the artists make each song a winning part of the tapestry that is Ray Charles music.

COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD: SCARED SCRIPTLESS

7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15

$45, $50, $55

Armed with only their wits, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage and they’re ... Scared Scriptless. Prepare to laugh yourself senseless as improv comedy masterminds Colin and Brad must make up original scenes, songs and more from whatever you, the fans, suggest. You just might also get to join in on the fun on stage. It’s a hilarious comedic high wire act just like a live version of "Whose Line."

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2

$35, $40, $45

“One Night in Memphis” features over 90 minutes of pure rockabilly, country, gospel and rock and roll in a very authentic and energetic presentation featuring nationally known talent. The show recreates that magical night of Dec. 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash found themselves jamming at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studios in Memphis. Little did they know that their jam session was being recorded and preserved for all time, representing all the performers in their prime and the very best music of that time.