After just two years here, Hutchinson Salvation Army Captains Matt and Marisa McCluer will be leaving the community near the end of the month to take up a new assignment in Minnesota.

A farewell luncheon will be 11 a.m. June 23 at the Salvation Army, 700 N. Walnut. Members of the community are welcome to attend and wish the family farewell.

A couple from Illinois will take over leadership of the Hutchinson church June 26.

“Hutchinson has the feel of a small town where your neighbors know you and everyone helps one another out,” said Capt. Marisa McCluer in a news release. “It made the transition for our family less difficult. I can sit on my porch and watch my three children play with their neighborhood friends, and it feels like home.”

The couple has been responsible for The Salvation Army’s mission and ministry at its North Walnut location since July 2017, as well as the Thrift Store on 200 S. Main Street.

“Each day is different; each day brings another opportunity to face a different challenge,” Capt. Marisa McCluer said. “We have trusted God to guide us through each moment of our time here. He has been so good and so gracious in each step.”

From Hutchinson, the McCluers will be moving to the Divisional Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn. There, they will be the Divisional Youth and Candidates secretaries focusing on the discipleship and recruitment of individuals who feel led to ministry with The Salvation Army. Additionally, they will be responsible for youth and young adult ministry programming in the Salvation Army’s Northern Division.

“While I am excited about the opportunities ahead, I am sad to be leaving such a wonderful community, and God’s work here,” Capt. Matt McCluer stated.

In their time here, the McCluers have focused on leadership development within their church, as well as working to create a holistic atmosphere of service to those who come in the doors of the corps building throughout the week.

Marisa also brought in the Pathway of Hope Approach, a national program that focuses on long-term case management of families to bring them to self-sufficiency. The program helps to provide more than just basic needs for families, by encouraging collaboration with other agencies and focusing on breaking down barriers that keep families in the cycle of poverty.

Major Paul and Capt. D.J. James will take up the reigns of leadership at the Hutchinson church. They and their three children are coming from Des Plaines, Ill.