ST. JOHN — When Trevor and Tegan Tanner, rural St. John, heard that a plane had gone down in one of their fields on Saturday they feared the worst.

"We thought we would get out there and find parts all over, but that wasn't the case," Trevor Tanner said on Tuesday. "The pilot said he had stuck the nose down in the dirt pretty hard, but that was the worst of it. There were two glider planes, and they were both intact."

According to Tanner, two unidentified glider pilots from Yoder had been enjoying the fair skies over south-central Kansas for much of Saturday, riding updrafts from Pratt to Great Bend and then back over St. John.

"They function a lot like a hawk," Tanner said. "First a plane takes them up strapped behind with a rope. Once they are at the right altitude, the rope releases and they circle around riding the drafts up and down like a raptor."

Tanner said he had never seen a glider up close before and was fascinated at how simple yet functional they were. The gliders looked like small planes but hold only one driver.

"They are light enough that two guys can move the whole thing," he said.

On Saturday, the pilots told Tanner they lost their wind current and had to make an emergency landing of sorts, coming down in his grandfather Harold Tanner's milo field. They politely asked for permission to enter the field to remove their planes piece by piece.

"It didn't damage the field any," Tanner said. "Luckily, it wasn't as muddy as it has been and they just took them apart and loaded them up in trailers that they had nearby in the area, I guess in case something like this happened."

Tanner said the pilots were not concerned and said landings, such as they attempted one mile north of St. John, were a regular occurrence.

"They were just out having fun," Tanner said. "That was pretty cool."