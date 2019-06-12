The Newton Rebels are stuck in a four-game losing streak after a 6-5 loss Tuesday night to the Cheney DiamondDawgs in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Klein-Scott Field.

All four Newton losses were by one run.

“We hang around and we came back when we were down five,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “The pitchers threw it well today. We’re making stupid mistakes on the bases or on defense. Every loss we’ve had is by one run. It’s been one or two things why we haven’t scored that one run. Tonight, with a left-handed batter and one out, we try to steal third with speed on the bases and get thrown out. We minimize that and we might win one or two of these things.”

Newton scored in the first inning on an RBI double for Enzo Bonventre. Cheney tied the game with two outs in the top of the third when Blake Rambusch tripled and scored on an Antonio Gauthier single.

An error to lead off the top of the fourth set up a two-out RBI single for Harrison Denk. Brandon Pruitt followed with an RBI single. Treston Kennard hit a three-run home run with no outs for Cheney in the fifth inning.

Bonventre answered for Newton with a two-out, two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth.

The Rebels loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth on a single, a hit batter and a walk. Corbin Lill hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score a run. Bonventre followed with an RBI single. A strikeout ended the game.

Kennard finished the game two for four hitting for Cheney. Jackson Glenn finished two for five hitting. Bonventre finished three for five hitting with four RBIs for Newton.

Nate Hungate pitched five innings for Cheney for the win, striking out two. Garrett Chappell finished the game for the save, striking out four.

Newton used four pitchers with Daniel Rubio taking the loss, striking out three.

Cheney is 11-1. Newton is 6-6, 2-5 in league play. The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. today in Cheney.

“We never think about it at the end of the game,” Clark said. “We just have to bounce back and get ready for the next one. We have to get right after it tomorrow.”

Cheney;ab;r;h;bi

Rambusch ss;5;1;1;0

Gauthier 3b;4;1;1;1

Glenn 1b;5;1;2;0

Kennard dh;4;2;2;3

Miller c;4;0;0;0

Castillo rf;3;1;1;0

Mclenna cf;4;0;0;0

Denk lf;3;0;1;1

Pruitt 2b;2;1;0;1

Vingochea 2b;2;0;1;0

TOTALS;36;6;9;6

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Royale cf;2;1;0;0

Huggins lf;2;0;0;0

Lill lf;1;0;0;1

Bonventre rf;5;1;3;4

Stone dh;5;0;0;0

Anderson c;3;0;0;0

Hodges c;0;0;0;0

Gonzales ss;4;0;2;0

Keever 1b;2;0;0;0

McClain ph;1;1;1;0

Chronister 2b;2;0;0;0

Cormane 2b;1;1;1;0

Perez 3b;3;1;1;0

TOTALS;31;5;8;5

Cheney;001;230;000;—6

Newton;100;020;002;—5

E — Gonzales. DP — Newton. LOB — Che. 7, New. 8. 2B — Bonventre, Gonzales, Cormane. 3B — Rambusch. HR — Kennard (2), Bonventre (1). SB — Gonzales, Castillo. CS — Cormane. Sac. Bunt — Huggins, Keever. Sac. Fly — Lill.

Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hungate, W;5;5;3;3;1;2

Chappell, S;4;3;2;2;2;4

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Rubio, L;5;8;6;5;1;3

Oldham;2;1;0;0;1;2

Contreras;1;0;0;0;2;1

Gillig;1;0;0;0;0;0

HBP — Royale (Hungate), Hodges (Chappell), Cormane (Chappell). Time — 2:39.