A weight loss group gathered Saturday at the downtown Ramada Hotel and Convention Center to crown a queen, as well as honor those who have graduated from the program.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, a weight loss support group and wellness education organization that encourages people to meet their goal weight through weekly meetings and recognition and area events.

There are more than 150 TOPS chapters in Kansas.

Every year, TOPS has a state recognition day, where a king and queen are announced and receive the recognition based off their Keep Off Pounds Sensibly goal.

This year's TOPS queen was Julie Bowers, of Overland Park, who lost 126 pounds. Runner-up queen was Vicki Teter, of Hutchinson, who lost 86.8 pounds.

Karen Friesen of El Dorado was named the Division 3 winner at 68.2 pounds