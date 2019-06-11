1. Celebrate a legacy

FlutterBye Ranch will celebrate the 120th anniversary of family ownership of the ranchland with a benefit for Sunlight Children’s Advocacy and Rights Foundation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 15, using a new event venue located on the ranch at 1001 SE 140th, Leon. The event will include barbecue from the FlutterBye Mobile Diner, family yard games, music, face painting and carriage rides on the prairie.

John Crowley arrived in Butler County in 1865 at the age of 14, traveling to Kansas on a wagon train from Kentucky seeking a new life on the plains.

He landed a job on the ranch of J.R. Kibby.

The Kibby ranch was about 4,000 acres. When Crowley turned 40, in 1899, he purchased 2,200 acres from Kibby, and the Crowley family legacy was born.

2. Remember Flag Day

The Augusta Memorial VFW Post 6746 will host a U. S. Flag Retirement Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14 at the VFW Post located at 620 Osage in Augusta.

3. Music in the park

The El Dorado Municipal Band will perform a Flag Day Concert, starting up at 7:30 p.m. June 14 at the Forest Park Band Shell, 900 N. Taylor. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the El Dorado High School band room, 401 McCollum Rd.

4. Go sale-ing

The annual Augusta City Wide Garage Sale is June 14 and 15. Nearly 50 sales have signed up with the Augusta Chamber of Commerce for this year’s sale.

5. Learn about ghost towns

The Kansas Oil Museum Summer lecture series will launch at 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the museum, 383 E. Central, El Dorado

The first lecture will be “Butler County Ghost Towns” by Ken Spurgeon. Music will be provided by Kyle Kilgore.

Series tickets are $10 for members, $15 for non members.

Each event will include food trucks, an ice cream social free for the first 100 people, storytelling in the Connor Cabin and a concert to close the evening.

