McKenzie Smithson joined the staff of K-State Research and Extension – Butler County as a 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent, effective June 2. Butler County’s office is located in El Dorado.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Wichita State University.

Smithson has most recently been employed as a Middle School Social Studies Teacher for USD 375, Circle Public Schools.

4-H Youth Development agents develop and deliver educational programs for school-aged youth and include: supporting community clubs, out-of-school programs, school enrichment, volunteer management, and outreach to create new program opportunities with existing and new community partners.

Local extension faculty are jointly employed in a partnership between K-State Research and Extension, headquartered on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, and the local Extension board.

The role of K-State Research and Extension is to encourage the adoption of research-based information to improve the quality of life for Kansans. K-State Research and Extension is the short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.

More information about K-State Research and Extension Butler County is available by calling (316) 321-9660, or on the Web: butler.k-state.edu