TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has selected the following venues to host respective championship events for the fall and winter seasons during the 2019-20 school year:

Girls Tennis

Oct. 18-19

Class 6A: Topeka Washburn Rural, Kossover Tennis Center.

Class 5A: Pittsburg High School.

Class 4A: Wellington, T.H. Vaughn Tennis Center, Winfield.

Class 3-1A: Kansas City Christian HS, Harmon Park, Prairie View.

Girls Golf

Oct. 21-22

Class 6A: Hutchinson, Carey Park Golf Course.

Class 5A: Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Class 4A: Hesston Golf Course.

Class 3-1A: Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Gymnastics

Oct. 26

All Classes: Olathe South High School.

Volleyball

Nov. 1-2

Class 6A and Class 5A: Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina.

Class 4A and Class 3A: Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Class 2A and Class 1A: United Wireless Arena, Dodge City.

Cross Country

Nov. 2

Classes 6A, 5A, 3A: Rim Rock Farm, Lawrence.

Classes 4A, 2A, 1A: Wamego Country Club.

Boys Soccer

Nov. 8-9

Class 6A: Hummer Sports Park, Topeka

Class 5A: Spring Hill High School.

Class 4-1A: Stryker Complex, Wichita.

Gameday Spirit Showcase

Nov. 23

All Classes: Expocentre, Topeka.

Football

Nov. 30

Class 6A: Welch Stadium, Emporia State University.

Class 5A: Pittsburg State University.

Class 4A: Hummer Sports Park, Topeka

Class 3A: Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

Class 2A: USD 305 District Stadium, Salina

Class 1A: Lewis Field, Fort Hays State University.

Debate

Jan. 17-18

Class 6A: Hutchinson High School.

Class 5A: Hutchinson High School.

Class 4-1A: Fort Scott High School.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Feb. 20-22

Class 6A: Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park, Topeka.

Class 5-1A: Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park, Topeka.

Piano

Feb. 22

All Classes: Wichita State University.

Girls Wrestling

Febr. 27

Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina.

Boys Wrestling

Feb. 28-29

Class 6A: Hartman Arena, Park City.

Class 5A: Hartman Arena, Park City.

Class 4A: Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina.

Class 3-1A: Gross Memorial Coliseum, Fort Hays State University.

Bowling

March 5-6

Class 6A: Northrock Lanes, Wichita (March 5).

Class 5-1A: Northrock Lanes, Wichita (March 6).

Boys and Girls Basketball

March 11-14

Class 6A: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University.

Class 5A: White Auditorium, Emporia State University.

Class 4A: Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina.

Class 3A: Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Class 2A: Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State University.

Class 1A: United Wireless Arena, Dodge City.