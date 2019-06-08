A majority of Kansas Shrine Bowl participants view the annual all-star game as a link between two chapters of their football careers.

It provides one last chance to represent their respective high schools before joining new college teams in the summer.

But for a few members of the West team, which spent five days practicing in Salina this week, it's more about closure. The 46th annual Shrine Bowl, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Dodge City's Memorial Stadium will mark their final game in helmets and pads.

Take Smoky Valley offensive lineman Ethan Wampler, who already has joined the work force as a welder after recently graduating from Salina Tech. He's actually dealing with the end of football for a second time.

"It kind of hit me in football (season) because I really didn't know if I was going to be in the Shrine Bowl or not," Wampler said. "So, having played Pratt (in the Class 3A playoffs) and then having them blow us out of the water, that was pretty heartbreaking.

"But walking into this, I already knew it was going to be my last game, and so I'm still going to play my butt off, but I'm mostly here for the ride. Being able to have one last game in a college-like setting and environment, it's pretty cool."

Gabe Hoover, McPherson's sure-handed wide receiver, is headed to Kansas State in the fall but is focusing on school instead of football. That still hasn't kept him from soaking up the Shrine Bowl experience.

"I've had a lot of fun and met a lot of good guys," Hoover said. "It's always fun to play against them (in high school) and then merge with them and have them on your side for once."

Smith Center defensive end Austin Hobelmann, who helped the Redmen to a second straight state title last fall, is trading in his pads for a set of golf clubs at Barton Community College.

"It hasn't really hit me yet," Hobelmann, a two-way standout on the offensive and defensive lines at Smith Center, said of playing his final football game Saturday.

What has hit him is how the other half lives, especially when it comes to practices. You could say it was music to his ears.

"It's different for sure," Hobelmann, who recorded 119 tackles, including nine for loss with six sacks last year for Smith Center, said with a smile. "I'm not used to these kinds of practices, like music and stuff during practice.

"It's very different."

Maize's Caleb Grill, who will share quarterback duties with Great Bend's Koy Brack for the West, also is bidding farewell to football in the Shrine Bowl. But he won't be out of the athletic spotlight for long after signing recently to play big-time college basketball at Iowa State.

So he's not getting overly sentimental about foootball — at least not yet.

"It's a special game because, one, you put a lot of good players together, and two it's for a great cause," he said. "So I'm just making the most of it and I'm enjoying my time and not trying to think about, oh, it's my last football game.

"I'm just enjoying the opportunity that I've got."

The West's Trey Sides, who quarterbacked Phillipsburg to the Class 2A state title last fall but is playing receiver in the Shrine Bowl, also will play Division I basketball next year at Jacksonville.

The Shrine Bowl, besides bringing together the top recent high school graduates throughout the state, also is a major fund-raiser for the Shriners Children's Hospitals.

The West team goes into the game with an all-time 27-17-1 record against the East, but recent history has not been as kind. Not only did the East prevail last year, 21-14, but it has won three of the last four meetings.

And don't think Shriners on the western side of the state haven't reminded them of that the past week.

"They've been hyping us up," Hoover said. "We've got to break that trend."