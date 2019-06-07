As I find myself immersed in the upcoming details of not only Hutchinson's second annual pride event but the surrounding events noting Pride Month, I tend to find myself both in awe and sad at times.

I am overwhelmed with how those within Hutchinson have rallied, shown support and enveloped the ever-growing LGBTQ+ community. But at the same time, I have also found myself and others within this city faced with harsh criticism, ugly words and blatant hate. However, I do not write this to elaborate on the ugliness or hate; I wish to address the most frequently asked question that we as a community have recently received:

"Why is it OK for you to have a Gay Pride and not OK for us to have a Straight Pride?"

While there are many ways to respond to this question, I have decided to answer it in a way that can hopefully spark active dialogue, bring forth understanding, and above all, open minds and hearts.

Let me begin by stating this: if you are a white, straight, able-bodied, American-born Christian male individual, I ask that you read and digest the following words before you ever ask the above question again.

The reason that it is absolutely appropriate and still relevant for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to hold pride events is the same reason why those within the black community fought for civil rights and now have Black History Month. It is the same reason that we are taught about the Women's Suffrage Movement and the fight for the right to vote.

It is exactly the same reason that we are taught about those dreadful days for those who were born disabled and the despicable way they were treated before their rights were won.

You see, we as a community are different but equal. However, unfortunately for many, that has never been the case. Simply put, everyone except the straight white, able-bodied male has suffered being diminished, demeaned, and their civil rights trampled, even under our nation's laws.

Women fought for the right to vote and won, yet they continue to be diminished by lack of equal pay to their counterparts, having control over their own bodies, and so on. Those within the black community fought for not only their very right to exist but their right to live freely within this country. They fought for civil rights and equal protection under the law, and even today fight a continued onslaught of double standards that are imposed upon them by their white counterparts. Those within the disabled community were once "warehoused" in mental hospitals and were treated with shock therapy and lobotomized. They were kept in deplorable conditions, beaten, starved and sexually assaulted. You can ask individuals of the indigenous, those of other nationalities, those of different religions, and the children we hold at the border right now and the answers will be exactly the same.

Populations are continuously beaten down by a nation that would see them silenced or erased. They are all individuals who have fought to be treated with basic human decency. Those of us within the LGBTQ+ community are no different.

We continue to hold our pride celebrations in June to remember that fateful night in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn when the "Mothers Of The Movement" stood their ground against officers who delivered beatings, harassment, and continuously attempted to erase those within our community. The reason we march in June, hold parades, light candles at vigils and plan festivals is so that we never forget those who came before and gave their all in the name of equality. We pause to pay homage to those who laid the pathway for the freedoms we have today, and to stay conscious of the work yet to be done. While we stand together in solidarity, we remember those we have lost to the continued onslaught of violence and suicide. Above all, when we gather, we remember we are not alone in this fight for equality.

Before you ask, "Why is OK for you to have a Gay Pride and not OK for us to have a Straight Pride?" pause and think before you speak. Pride was born out of a need to highlight our right to exist without persecution.

Instead of wondering why there isn't a Straight Pride, simply be grateful that you don't need one.

Happy Pride Month to all.

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.