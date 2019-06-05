EL DORADO — The deadline for candidates to file for in the Nov. 2019 election passed June 3, and one notable Butler County name is absent from the filings held at the county clerk’s office.

Mayor Vince Haines has decided to not seek a third term as Mayor for the City of El Dorado.

“With some hesitancy, I leave this position so to focus more attention on my growing business,” Haynes said. “It has been a very rewarding experience. I am honored to have had the trust of the El Dorado citizens and serve as Mayor. There is great momentum in El Dorado, and the region, and I have enjoyed being a part of the vision of this community.”

Haines is a partner in Gravity Works Architects. A graduate of El Dorado High School, he was a selection to Leadership Butler and Leadership Kansas, past president of Kiwanis, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Board president, twice the president of El Dorado Inc and president of the local United Way.

Haines was elected Mayor in April 2015 and has served two terms.

While mayor, Haines has made a point to keep the focus on strategic planning and nurturing local and regional partnerships. Serving as El Dorado’s representative on the Regional Economic Area Partnership (REAP) executive board, Haines has been able to keep El Dorado’s voice at the table.

“I have enjoyed getting to know the political leaders of the region and build trusting relationships,” Haynes said.

During his leadership, the city has seen several changes. He managed a transition of the city manager position; worked with the city staff, and with the help of the Commissioners was able to establish a balanced budget and led initiatives to establish annual Commission Strategic Planning sessions.

“My goal as Mayor was to focus on the vision of our community, be fiscally responsible, and pay attention to quality of life initiatives. El Dorado is truly a great place to live,” Haynes said.

He with city staff and commissioners to retire the debt towards the lake, and led an initiative to remove an inoperable windmill located at the wastewater treatment facility. He also oversaw the purchase and master planning of the expansion an Industrial Park west of the turnpike and implemented many of the projects and initiatives of the Vision 2020 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“This decision to not run for office again was not easy,” Haynes said. “We have a good Commission that has trust in one another and can have honest discourse. It is not about all having the same opinion but respecting opinions and understanding the importance of consensus. I have also enjoyed getting to know the Staff and come away very impressed with their dedication to the City.”

Mayor Haines’ term ends January 1, 2020.

One candidate, Bill Young, has filed for the office of El Dorado mayor in the upcoming election.