Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announced three new contracts this month for its brand new 4.5-megawatt turbine, which it will soon manufacture in Hutchinson.

All three contracts are with EDF Renewables, a French company that operates wind and solar plants producing more than 9 GW of energy in 22 countries.

The most recent award was the 232 MW Milligan project, located in Milligan County, Neb.

For the project, Siemens will build 30 SG 4.5-145 and 36 SG 2.7-129 wind turbines.

The first number in the turbine designation is its nameplate capacity of electricity generation in megawatts, while the second number references the rotor diameter, in meters.

The 4.5-145 features a 71 meter or 233-foot long blade.

The Hutchinson plant also makes the smaller turbines.

The project order helped Siemens Gamesa surpass the 1-gigawatt mark for its SG 4.5-145 turbines sold worldwide. The contract also includes a service and maintenance agreement for Siemens Gamesa’s premium maintenance program. Project completion is expected by the end of 2020.

The other new projects are the 241 MW Coyote wind project in Texas, and 246 MW Oso Grande wind project in New Mexico. Coyote, located in Scurry County, Texas, will feature 48 SG 4.5-145 and 11 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines. Project completion is targeted for the summer of 2020. The Oso Grande wind project will also utilize 48 SG 4.5-145 and 13 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines. Located about 43 miles southeast of Roswell, N.M., commissioning of this wind farm is scheduled for the last quarter of 2020.

The SG 4.5-145 offers a flexible power rating, from 4.2 to 4.8 MW, depending on site conditions, the company stated in a release. It is optimized for medium wind onshore locations to maximize energy production with low noise emission levels.

“We are extremely proud to partner with EDF Renewables North America on these important orders for the SG 4.5-145 wind turbines in the U.S.,” stated José Antonio Miranda, CEO of Onshore Americas at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, in a release. “This new generation turbine offers best-in-class LCoE (levelized cost of electricity) based on proven technology and evidences our commitment to continued innovation.”

“The evolution of our partnership with Siemens Gamesa to include this new technology is a significant milestone for both companies as it contributes to our long-standing efforts to reduce LCoE,” stated Art Del Rio, vice president of Wind Technology Strategy at EDF Renewables, in the release. “This new SG 4.5-145 turbine is the ideal fit for the Coyote and Oso Grande projects, helping EDF Renewables achieve the value necessary to build a competitive project.”

In total, Siemens Gamesa has provided turbines with an output capacity of more than 19 GW in the U.S.

The nacelle maker last week also announced the appointment of Alfonso Faubel as CEO of its onshore business.

He replaces Mark Albenze, who had held the position temporarily alongside his role as CEO for the company’s service business.

Faubel will start his new role on July 29. He joins the company from Sentient Science, where he was chief revenue officer of energy and president of the company’s European business.

He has 30 years’ experience in automotive and energy industries and had previously served as senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Alstom-General Electric and senior vice president of Alstom’s wind business.

Faubel started his career in international industrial sales at Ferrex, and later worked at multinational professional services firm Accenture, Italian consulting and planning company Exen and automotive systems corporation Delphi, before joining Alstom in 2009.

He also served one year as a corporal in the Spanish army, according to his LinkedIn page.

Faubel’s previous company, Sentient Science, is a digital provider of materials-science-based life prediction and extension technology in the global wind energy market.