A Topeka man was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing.
Christoper Dean Gustin, 28, was arrested in connection with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated endangerment of a child.
Topeka police responded about 5:25 p.m. to the 100 block of N.W. Redbud Circle.
Officers arriving on scene found a victim that had been stabbed, Lt. John Trimble said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.
Gustin was found in an apartment and initially refused to come out, Trimble said.
Officers evacuated surrounding apartments as a safety measure.
Gustin eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody.