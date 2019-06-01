Low-income senior citizens in Kansas may be eligible for a program that provides checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and honey at farmers’ markets in certain counties in the state, according to a press release from the Reno County Department of Aging.

Those who qualify receive $30 in checks from authorized farmers at local participating farmers' markets June 1 through Nov. 1. Checks are available in $5 increments.

To be eligible for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, people must be at least 60 years old on the day the checks are issued and must be at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of one must have an annual gross income at or below $23,107 or a monthly gross income at or below $1,926, the release said.

Applications for the program will be available starting June 20 at the Reno County Department of Aging, 120 West Avenue B. Seniors may apply there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Seniors who are physically unable to shop may designate a proxy to shop for them. Proxy forms are available at the Reno County Department of Aging.

Funds are limited and benefits will be provided on a first-come, first served basis. For more information about the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, call the Reno County Department of Aging at (620) 694-2911.

The program is a project of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is coordinated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Other counties in the region were the program is available include: Barton, Ellsworth, Finney, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Rice, and Stafford counties.