A truck belonging to a 41-year-old Salina man was taken around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department.

Forrester said the truck, a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, was parked in front of the man's house in the 200 block of East Jewell. The man's wife reported to police that she might have heard the truck being started about 2 a.m. but thought it was a passing train. A spare key had been hidden inside the truck.

The truck's license tag reads KS737KEP and is valued at $1,000. Forrester said a large sticker that reads "Dirty Rat Speed Shop" is on the back window.

Anyone spotting the truck is urged to call the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 or the CrimeStoppers hotline at 825-TIPS.