Already in a flood stage, the Missouri River is expected to start rising again in the Leavenworth area.

That is according to a river forecast that was released Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

The river has been in a flood stage in the Leavenworth area since Friday. The river reaches its flood stage at a depth of 20 feet.

The river crested early Monday morning at 23.76 feet. By 1 p.m. Tuesday, it had dropped to 23.68 feet.

Forecasters are predicting the river will go on the rise again today and crest Friday at 26.4 feet.

Floodwaters from the river already have entered the campground at Riverfront Park. And a section of South Second Street in Leavenworth also is closed because of flooding.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city officials are making sure they understand the city’s flood plans.

“The big worry is if the river is up high and we get a big rain, we’ve got problems,” he said.

He said the city still has 1,700 sandbags that were prepared during another flood earlier this year. And the city has an additional 1,000 sandbags that were filled last week by inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The National Weather Service has issued several flood warnings for the Leavenworth area this year.

In March, the Missouri River reached its second highest crest on record for the area – 31.3 feet.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said he also is focusing on the Kansas River in southern Leavenworth County with concern about the potential for flooding from that river.

Area residents were bracing Tuesday for a threat of severe weather later in the day.

A series of storms passed through Leavenworth County over the Memorial Day weekend. This resulted in flooding along portions of Stranger Creek.

The weekend storms also resulted in a number of damaged trees, according to Magaha.

McDonald said Leavenworth officials planned to have the city’s Brush Site, 1803 S. Second St., open today. Despite flooding on Second Street, people can still access the Brush Site, but they have to approach the site from the south.

McDonald said the Brush Site may be closed if the river does rise.

