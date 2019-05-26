WICHITA — Only when Victoria Maxton was falling from a height of 11 feet, with the crossbar secure on the standard above her, could she begin to feel a sense of both relief and excitement.

Isaac Mitchell had the luxury of knowing he was a repeat champion before he made the final throw of his high school career.

Both Salina South athletes earned Class 5A state titles on Saturday — Maxton in the pole vault, Mitchell in the javelin — to highlight a busy day for Saline County athletes at the Kansas State Track and Field Championships.

Maxton cleared her winning height of 11-0 on her third and final attempt at Cessna Stadium, giving the South junior her first state title after top four finishes the previous two years.

"It feels really amazing," Maxton said. "I was nervous the whole meet and when I cleared 11 feet, it really calmed those nerves.

"I had a thought I might win but I didn't know if it would actually happen."

After finishing third in the event as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman, Maxton entered the state meet with the top height (11-6) by 5A competitors this season. But the state meet field included, among others, defending 5A state champion Taylor Linn of Wichita Carroll.

"I knew 11 feet would get me toward the top but I wasn't sure how the other girls would do," Maxton said. "There were two others that had cleared 11-0.

"The big meets get the adrenalin going and I get really excited. I have to stay calm and focus on the jumps.

After you're done you can get excited and celebrate."

Maxton and Linn were two of four jumpers to clear 10-6, but they were the only two that cleared that height without any previous misses.

Linn missed on all three of her attempts at 11-0, so if Maxton also failed to clear that height, the two would have gone to a jumpoff for the title.

"It would have been very competitive," Maxton said about the possibility of a jumpoff. "We are so close in heights and if we had to have a jumpoff, we both would have been tired from jumping so much already."

It wasn't necessary. Maxton cleared 11-0 on her third attempt, then had the bar raised to 11-7, which would have been a personal record. Although she didn't clear that height, she was more than content with her first state title.

Maxton was one of three Salina girls to earn medals in the pole vault, with South senior Georgia Bell taking sixth and Central junior Elizabeth Collins finishing seventh, with both clearing 10-0.

Mitchell was not only the defending champion in the javelin but had the top throw in Class 5A this season.

"I was definitely more motivated to get another state championship," Mitchell said. "I knew I had it in me, but there was a little more pressure."

Mitchell's first throw was uncharacteristically short (137-7), but he followed on his next attempt with what proved to be the winning distance of 181-1.

"It was a little bit of a rough start, but that's how javelin is," Mitchell said. "Sometimes it's good and sometimes it's bad.

"But that second throw felt good. I knew I could do better and it was a matter of calming down and getting back to basics."

McPherson's Cody Stufflebean finished second and had his best throw of 175-11 on his third attempt. When Stufflebean couldn't improve on that on his fourth try, Mitchell felt comfortable that the title was his.

"I knew Stufflebean had it in him because he's thrown in the 180s this year," Mitchell said. "Now that it's over it's a little bit of a relief."

South senior Jayden Miller wrapped up his high school career with a runner-up finish in the 5A discus.

"I was a little nervous with so many people watching," Miller said. "I kept calm and tried to contain myself. I focused on what I was trying to do and got it done."

Miller's best distance of 158-4 came on his first attempt of the day. With so many events postponed on Friday and moved to Saturday, participants had only four attempts in most of the field events.

"That was a little different," Miller said. "Usually my best comes on my third or fourth try. Today I got out there and it just kind of happened."

Miller actually led the event after one round of throws, but Marcus Hicks of Wichita Northwest went in front in the second round and eventually won with a throw of 169-6.

"I was a little excited when I was in first after my first throw, and then Hicks decided to crush my dream," Miller said. "But this is great. It was definitely worth it."

Jentrie Alderson had a strong finish in the girls 3,200, moving up several spots late to take sixth place in a season best 11:40.70. Alderson also finished sixth in the 1,600 (5:23.96), giving the Cougar freshman two 5A medals in her first trip to state.

South sophomore A.J. Johnson was eighth in the 5A triple jump (42-0). The meet was suspended Saturday night before the Cougars' 1,600 relay team of Johnson, Que Hill, Kyle Quill and Colin Schreiber could get on the track and they will compete when the meet resumes today.

Salina Central

Central sophomore Reagan Geihsler had an opportunity to show how much she's improved in one year. As a freshman Geihsler placed sixth in the 5A girls discus. Saturday she climbed all the way to second in that event.

"Last year I got sixth in the discus so this is a lot better than last year," Geihsler said.

Geihsler's events were scheduled to be held on separate days, with discus on Friday and javelin Saturday. They still will, since the 5A girls javelin was one of several events postponed late Saturday night. The meet will resume Sunday morning with the remaining field events beginning at 10 a.m., the track events at 11 a.m.

Competitors were also limited to four throws, and Geihsler wasted little time in getting her best of 122-10.

"I knew I had to get it right from the start," Geihsler said. "My first throw was my best. I scratched the next two and then got almost the exact same distance on my fourth."

Geihsler was one of several Central medalists on Saturday.

Junior Kadyn Cobb took fourth in the 5A girls 1,600 run (5:22.48), and joined Brianna Torres, Peyton Griffin and Cora White to place eighth in the 3,200 relay (10:30.45).

Blake Olmsted was fourth in the boys pole vault, clearing 13-6, and Joshua Morrow took fifth in the boys discus with a distance of 152-0. Senior Riley Counts took eighth in the 400 dash (51.54) and will compete in the 200 dash when the meet resumes Sunday.

Ell-Saline

After a fifth-place finish in the 2A boys shot put on Friday, Ell-Saline senior Nick Davenport returned to the medals podium Saturday, this time taking second in the discus.

Davenport's best distance of 155-10 was second to Hillsboro senior Wes Shaw, who also won the 2A shot put on Friday.

"I was really excited about the discus because it's my favorite event and I've worked hard on my form," Davenport said. "I was striving for first but Shaw is a great competitor and I was happy with the way it came out at the end of the day."

The 2A discus was one of several events that was originally scheduled to be held Friday, but was pushed back to Saturday when much of Friday's meet was postponed by weather.

"It was a little difficult because I was excited to throw Friday, so I was a little anxious last night," Davenport said. "I had to calm myself down and go out and compete."

With so many events pushed back to Saturday, competitors in field events were given only four attempts instead of the usual six for athletes who make the finals. Davenport improved on each of his four throws, moving up from third to second with his last attempt.

Shaw came into the state meet with the top throw in all of Kansas in the shot put and fourth overall in the discus.

"I tried not to worry about Shaw as much," Davenport said. "I was just going to strive to better myself and my PR."

Freshman Abigail Frisbie was the lone state qualifier for the Ell-Saline girls, but brought home a medal in her only event Saturday. Frisbie finished fifth in the 2A 400-meter run with a time of 1:01.35.

Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart senior Luis Mendez could be wondering what might have been after competing in the 800-meter run for the first time at stateand taking second in his final meet.

"Considering this is the first time I've run the 800 at state and to do it my senior year, taking second is great," Mendez said. "Some of these guys have been running this race since they were freshmen.

"I'm still trying to figure it out. But to be able to run against people that are great at what they do, it helped me become a better runner."

Mendez has more experience running the 1,600 and finished fifth in that event on Saturday.

"There's probably a little regret that I didn't start running the 800 sooner," Mendez said. "But in all the sports I competed in, coaches were putting me in different places to see where I could help the team the most and I'm OK with that."

Mendez will return Sunday to run the 1,600 relay with teammates Thomas Hemmer, Paco Garcia and Landon Power.

Sacred Heart's girls 400-meter relay team of Hannah Goetz, Ellie Woodall, Hannah Hoffman and Ella Gotti placed eighth (52.69).

Southeast of Saline

Southeast of Saline had a pair of state medalists in Molly Chitty and Luke Gleason.

Chitty closed out her high school career by placing fourth in the 3A girls shot put. Her best throw of 38-4 came on her second of four attempts. The Trojan senior placed ninth in the discus on Friday.

Gleason earned a medal in the 1,600 run for the second consecutive year. After placing eighth as a freshman, he improved three spots and took fifth on Saturday in 4:36.12.