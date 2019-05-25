MOUNDRIDGE — Moundridge's annual Black Kettle Festival and Car Show, scheduled this year for May 31 and June 1, is changing its main location due to the unrelenting precipitation.

"Due to all the rain that we've been having Wheatridge Park, where the car show is usually at, is pretty soaked," said Mounridge Chamber of Commerce Director Murray McGee.

Much of what is planned for June 1 will move to the open area west of Moundridge High School at 526 E. Cole St.

"It's a nice, grassy area with a few trees," McGee said. "...We will have all the Saturday activities we had planned on the west side of the school as well and people can park in (its) parking lot."

If rains continue and that ground is muddy, activities will be shifted to the west side of the Moundridge High School parking lot.

The festivities will start at 6 p.m. May 31 with a community dinner hosted by The Bradbury Company at the Moundridge Historical Museum Complex at 402 W. Cole St.

"We'll have the jazz band going from 6 to 8 p.m. and there are going to be activities out there for the kids as well," McGee said. "The historical association will have the museums open, the kiddie train going, they'll do some rope making, soap making, blacksmith demonstration and other activities."

The evening will conclude with a campfire and s'mores served at 8:30 p.m.

The morning of June 1 will be packed with events including a fly-in from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Moundridge Airport with breakfast hosted by Southwind Global Aviation. U.S. Air Force Capt. Jennifer Crum will speak at 9 a.m. and Young Eagles flights will be provided throughout the morning by EAA Chapter 1344.

Moundridge Recreation Commission will start the annual Ridge Run at 7:45 a.m. at 526 E. Cole St.

The 15th annual Black Kettle Car Show will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A farmer's market will be held across the street from the car show from 8 a.m to noon at West Zion Mennonite Church, 101 Washington Ave. It will also serve as the location for a chalupa lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moundridge Public Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to noon at its location at 220 S. Christian Ave.

The traditional parade will start at 10 a.m. will make its way downtown from north to south along Christian Avenue. Participants this year are being asked to stage by entering west onto Redbud Street from Christian Avenue.

"We know we've got class reunion groups in the parade; it's a good time to see fellow classmates and alumni from the area," McGee said.

Kids activities, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. near the car show, will include a dunk tank, ring toss, money pit and gunny sack races. Fireman's games and Touch-A-Truck will also be held between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"It's a good time to let the children come out and see the different utility trucks and emergency vehicles we have in the community," McGee said.

New this year is a pin-up contest in which contestants, dressed in costumes from the 1940s to 1960s, will be judged on crowd interaction and then awarded prizes at 2:30 p.m.

A BBQ Cook-Off will start at 4 p.m. at the Moundridge Swimming Pool, 400 Washington Ave.

"There's a big prize there," McGee said. "The grand champion will get $500."

Teams can pay $20 to compete in a cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. near the car show.

An alumni banquet will be held at 5;30 p.m. in the Moundridge High School Commons.