EMPORIA — Minneapolis put up a pair of seven-run innings in its Class 3A state baseball tournament opener, rolling to a 14-1 run-rule victory over Hugoton at Trusler Sports Complex on Thursday.

The victory puts the Lions (20-3) in Friday’s semifinals, where they will face Sabetha (19-3). The Bluejays defeated Baxter Springs 6-5 to advance to the semifinals. The other semifinal will match Rock Creek (21-3) against Wellsville (18-4) at 11 a.m., with the Minneapolis-Sabetha game starting approximately 25 minutes after the completion of that contest.

Minneapolis trailed Hugoton 1-0 going into the bottom of the third, but sent 13 batters to the plate in that inning had had RBI singles from Spencer Davidson, Gaton Heald and Levi Ausherman. The Lions didn’t let up, adding another seven runs an inning later, then closing it out by holding Hugoton scoreless in the fifth.

Cooper Thompson allowed four hits over five innings to earn the win. Davidson and Thompson had two hits each, with Davidson also drawing two walks and driving in two runs.

Because of the threat of inclement weather, the championship game will be played following the completion of the semifinals and the third-place contest will be the last game of the day.

Silver Lake 9, Beloit 3

At Emporia, defending state champion Silver Lake broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth on the way to a 9-3 victory over Beloit in the opening round of the Class 3A state softball tournament Thursday at Trussler Sports Complex.

The loss ended Beloit’s season at 17-3. The champions of the North Central Activities Association had won 11 consecutive games before Thursday’s loss.

Silver Lake (20-4) will face Holton (20-2) in today’s 3A semifinals. The other semifinal will match Frontenac (18-6) against St. Marys (20-3).

Beloit trailed 4-3 after a two-run double from Breanna Schroeder in the third scored Jaimie Drum and Jessica Meier. It was still a one-run deficit until the Eagles scored the four runs in the sixth, all coming after there were two outs and nobody on.

Beloit had seven hits in the game, including three each for Meier and Schroeder. Meier had a solo home run in the first for the Trojans other run.

Class 4A

Rain late in the day led to the suspension of both the Class 4A state baseball and softball tournaments in Salina on Thursday.

The 4A baseball tournament was able to complete three of four games at Dean Evans Stadium, with the final game of the day between Tonganoxie and Nickerson stopped with one out in the top of the second.

Tournament officials hope to resume play at 11 a.m. Friday starting with Tonganoxie and Nickerson, followed by a semifinal between Fort Scott and Buhler. The Tonganoxie-Nickerson winner will play Mulvane in the late semifinal.

The 4A softball tournament at Bill Burke Memorial Park was able to get two quarterfinals completed, with Andale-Garden Plain defeating Louisburg 10-0, and Augusta edging Anderson County 1-0.

Weather permitting, first-round games between Eudora and Rose Hill, and Clay Center-Wakefield vs. Paola will resume at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by semifinals.