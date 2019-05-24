Today's Birthday (05/24/19). Fortunes flows through collaboration this year. Steady contribution feeds your shared accounts. Summer bestows a rich harvest before a family financial obstacle requires resolution. Together you net a big financial prize next winter, before your own income source shifts. It's all for home and family.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Group harmony requires effort. Stick to solid ground and basic fundamentals. Talk about your shared commitments, goals and ideas. Acknowledge support and contributions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Work takes priority. Determination and focus lead to career advancement. Use diplomacy with a controversial subject. Provide leadership that unites people to work together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You can discover new flavors and views without breaking the bank. Don't gamble with the rent. Study your options and routes for ways to save.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Don't stir up jealousies. Costs may be higher than expected. Even if you win a battle, you could lose the war. Pull together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay practical, or risk trouble with your partner. Keep your bargains, promises and agreements. Clean a mess. Avoid stepping on toes. Provide stability.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage scheduled routines despite disruption. Maintain healthy routines as much as you can. Unexpected circumstances could deviate your plans. Get support when needed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and have fun with beloved people and activities. Some tricks may not work as expected. Slow down to avoid accidents. Keep things cool.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Find practical domestic solutions that don't cost a fortune. Give new purpose to something old. Make repairs early. A coat of paint works miracles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow to avoid a conflict. Take a breath before responding. Consider the result you want to create, and choose words carefully. Express a possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on generating pasta. Avoid controversy or conflict with authority figures. Postpone unnecessary expenses. Keep a low profile, and handle chores and duties.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Maintain your advantage. In a stalemate, don't ask for favors. Hold your temper, and patiently wait. You get more with honey than you do with vinegar.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Avoid hustle and bustle. Find a quiet spot to reflect on what's ahead. Stay away from potential arguments. Show appreciation to someone who helped you.