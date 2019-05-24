Whether you are a regular or a first time Fox audience member, the dancers of ArtisTree hope you’ll come home to the Fox this weekend and join in celebrating ArtisTree’s 40 years of growth.

Dancers of ArtisTree perform their 20th show on the Historic Fox Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The performance, “Bringin’ it Home” celebrates ArtisTree’s 40th season of performing arts.

“We love sharing what we love, in the space we love – Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre,” said Betsie Andrews, director of ArtisTree. “If you’ve never been to the Fox, this is your chance -- free of charge!”

The arts have a way of bringing out the best on stage and from the audience.

“Bringin’ It Home” pays special tribute to ArtisTree’s roots, and features a wide range of music and styles of dance – from ballet to Broadway. It is a presentation designed to bring it home with love, beauty, rhythm and joy.

With ArtisTree, dancers have opportunities to work with professional dancers, near and far. ArtisTree’s upper level dancers and staff biennially visit the world’s dance capital, New York City for master classes.

Locally, the Fox and ArtisTree each provide ongoing cultural opportunities and master classes. Ruth Doering, a former dancer with the New York City Ballet under Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, came to ArtisTree in April to teach a master class. She was an original cast member on TV’s Gary Moore Show with Carol Burnett. She also danced with Sammy Davis, Jr. in Las Vegas.