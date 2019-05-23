It took the Salina South baseball team a while to get to this point. That’s understandable, considering very few thought the Cougars would ever get to this point.

South has had its ups and downs this season, but found a way to play its best when the games mattered most. The Cougars defeated a pair of higher seeded teams at last week’s regional, earning a spot in this week’s Class 5A state tournament at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus.

“We extended our season another week when lot of people probably didn’t think that would happen,” South coach Kris Meis said. “These kids are excited. They aren’t intimidated or scared.

“These kids fight. They play the game hard. They are excited for the opportunity to chase the state title, and there are only eight teams that can say that in 5A.”

South hopes its ability to defeat higher seeded teams in regionals can carry over to the state tournament. The Cougars (10-10) open Thursday against No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Wichita Carroll (21-0) in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Start time was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. but because of the threat of inclement weather, the tourney will use a rolling schedule. South will play the third game of the day and will start approximately 25 minutes after the completion of the previous game.

The Cougars face a Carroll team that was 5A state runner-up a year ago, losing to Topeka Seaman in the title game. When South made its last state tournament appearance in 2017, it defeated Carroll in the tournament’s third-place contest.

“Bishop Carroll is a strong program and every year they’re the No. 1 or 2 seed,” Meis said. “They’ve always got a great record and we respect them like we respect all of our opponents.

“They are the No. 1 team in 5A and we may not be as talented as they are, but our kids will show up and battle their tails off, and we’ll see what happens.”

Handling the pressure of playing in a state tournament and then having some success early in the game against the Golden Eagles could be keys for the Cougars.

“We hope to do exactly what we did in regional,” Meis said. “We got on the board first and got two outstanding pitching performances from (Cole) Wassenberg and (Cason) Long.

“We’ve been riding those arms all season and there is no reason to stop now.”

Long and Wassenberg have combined for seven of the Cougars' 10 pitching wins this season. Long enters state with a 4-3 record and 3.08 earned run average. Wassenberg is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and a team-high 48 strikeouts in 33 innings.

Senior Mason Lundgrin leads the team’s offense with a .492 average and his 31 hits this season include 18 for extra bases, giving him a .952 slugging percentage. Lundgrin and Long (.449) share the team lead in both hits (31) and runs batted in (26).

Wassenberg is hitting .387 with seven doubles, and Drew Baird (.350) has a .500 on-base percentage with 21 hits, 12 walks and six times hit by a pitch.

“If you look at us from the opening game to the regional final, this team is like night and day,” Meis said. “It’s a different team. We only have three seniors and there were a lot of first-time varsity starters. I think the game was really quick for a lot of them. Now that they have more experience, more confidence, the game has slowed down.

“There was a point where we were offensively challenged, but last week (at regionals) we put up 28 hits and we faced Maize and Goddard’s No. 1 arms.”

The South-Carroll winner will play in Friday’s semifinals at approximately 1 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s opener between Topeka Seaman (17-5) and Arkansas City (13-8).

South has won five of its last six games and a Thursday victory would equal the team’s longest winning streak of the season at three games. A win would also put the Cougars above the .500 mark for the first time since they won their season opener and were 1-0.

“It was a roller-coaster season,” Meis said. “We’re sitting at 10-10 and we had four games where we lost the lead — two after the fifth inning and two after the sixth.

“We felt like we were better than a .500 team but had yet to prove it.”