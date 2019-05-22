Rain has delayed the start of a project to mill and overlay U.S. 83 in Scott County that had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Crews are now expected to begin the project on May 29.

The work will run from the Scott County line north to the concrete pavement on the south side of Scott City.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

Shilling Construction Co. of Manhattan is the contractor on this $1.7 million project, which is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting.