The Franklin & Osage County Conservation Districts along with the Pomona WRAPS, Kansas Department of Agriculture-Division of Conservation and the Marais des Cygnes Regional Advisory Committee will have a soil health workshop on July 1, at the Pomona Community Building, 219 Jefferson, Pomona. Featured speakers will include Doug Peterson, Iowa/Missouri Regional Soil Health Specialist with NRCS and Candy Thomas, Kansas/Nebraska Regional Soil Health Specialist with NRCS. The event if free, but reservations are required to help plan for the provided lunch. Call Lori at (785) 828-3458 to RSVP.or email your reservation back to this email address.

Also the Frontier Extension District will have a Tractor Safety Training on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Pomona for youth ages 14 and 15 to gain certification for farm employment. Youth that wish to drive a tractor or use a lawn mower bigger than 20hp require this training if working for someone other than their parents.