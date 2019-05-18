With all of the precipitation we have received this spring, I am stating the obvious when I say that farmers are running behind in field activities. But hopefully you can whittle out a few hours during this busy time to attend one of our upcoming wheat variety field days in the district.

Annual Cottonwood District - Ellis County Wheat Plot Field Day

The Cottonwood District - Ellis County Wheat Variety Plot Field Day is on Thursday, May 23, beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s demonstration plot has 15 varieties planted side by side. Come hear what our NW Area Agronomist Lucas Haag and State Extension Plant Pathologist Erick DeWolf have to say about each variety. There is always something in the plot to see and learn from, whether it is about the individual varieties, insects or diseases that are sometimes spotted in the plot.

Once again the plot was planted by L & N Farm. Directions from Interstate 70 take the Victoria exit 168, go 2.5 miles north on Cathedral Ave./HWY. 255, turn west onto Fairground Road, go 1.5 miles.

From Catharine, go a half-mile east, turn south onto 310, go 1 mile and turn east onto Fairground Road, go 1.5 miles.

As always thanks to the sponsorship of businesses. A tasty free meal and refreshments will immediately follow the field day in Victoria at the city park, beside the swimming pool on Iron Street.

All interested people are invited to attend. No RSVP necessary. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Victoria, 503 Main Street.

Annual Cottonwood District Barton County Wheat Plot Field Day

Mark your calendar for the Barton County Extension Wheat Variety Plot Field Day on Thursday, May 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

There are 17 varieties of wheat planted side by side. Everyone is invited to come hear about each varieties strengths and weaknesses from Extension specialists — Lucas Haag, Erick DeWolf and State Extension Wheat specialist Romulo Lalloto. There is always something in the plot to see and learn from.

Again this year the plot cooperator is Terry Reif. Location of the field day — from Hoisington go north on the blacktop to Susank; at Susank go 4 miles east on the blacktop 190 N.E. Rd., turn south onto N.E. 40th Ave. and go one-half mile, plot is on the west side of the road.

Donuts, coffee and juice will be provided courtesy of American Ag Credit and Ed Junior Farm.

All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP not required, but appreciated for the donut count by Tuesday, May 28. Call the Great Bend office at 620-793-1910 or email Brenda bwalton@ksu.edu

In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Beaver Volunteer Fire Dept. Building.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.