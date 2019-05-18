Items for It’s Your Business can be submitted by email to iyb@cjonline.com or by mail to The Topeka Capital-Journal, 100 S.E. 9th, Suite 200, Topeka, KS 66612. Items and photographs will run in print as space permits.

Hirings

The Law Offices of Henson, Hutton, Mudrick, Gragson & Vogelsberg LLP are pleased to welcome Kathleen Harvey to the firm as an associate attorney. Harvey is a nationally recognized legal writer, receiving the renowned Burton Distinguished Legal Writing Award in 2016. She continued to hone her research and writing skills by clerking for the Honorable chief judge Karen Arnold-Burger of the Kansas Court of Appeals. She attended Case Western Reserve School of Law, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and was the executive articles editor for the Case Western Reserve Law Review. In her spare time, she enjoys practicing martial arts, cooking and playing disc golf.

Awards

Marilyn Stanley, executive director of Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. has been nominated to receive a Patriot Award in recognition of the outstanding support given to the family during their time apart. The Patriot Award is issued by a division of the U.S. Department of Defense titled Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Recognition

Shanna Walker, senior in technology management, and running mate Cory Breneman, senior in professional pilot, have been elected SGA president and vice president. The pair have decided to continue the efforts of the past administration, which Walker was a part of, focusing on student involvement and have added two additional areas of concentration: professionalism and club support. As last year’s vice president and a member of SGA since her freshman year, Walker says the organization has helped her confidence grow and has presented her with opportunities to build her soft skills, something she believes is a valuable supplement to her education.

The following 2018-19 retirees of the Auburn-Washburn School District were recognized:

Cindy Busey, Pauline South food service manager, 30 Years of Service; Jeannie Blanck-Griffith, Pauline South special education teacher, 27 Years of Service; Carol Ondracek, early childhood social worker, 8 Years of Service; Bryant Moyer, behavioral consultant, 7 Years of Service; Melba Johnson, WRHS food service, 24 Years of Service; David Ohse, orchestra teacher, 17 Years of Service; Janice Crawford, special education teacher, 12 Years of Service; Paulette Hafenstein, Wanamaker Elementary secretary, 7 Years of Service; Ruth Blake, Wanamaker Elementary paraeducator, 29 Years of Service.

The following Auburn-Washburn 2018-19 Distinguished Staff Award recipients were recognized:

Amy Entz, Wanamaker Elementary paraeducator, distinguished classified support staff; Joey Smith, district maintenance foreman, distinguished operations support staff; Chelsea Schmidtlein, Indian Hills instructional facilitator, distinguished certified support staff; Sara Evans, Wanamaker Elementary grade 5 teacher, elementary teacher of the year; Lara McDonald, Washburn Rural Middle School language arts teacher, secondary teacher of the year; Jennifer Howard, Auburn Elementary/Indian Hills/Jay Shideler gifted teacher, master teacher.

KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries:



Those celebrating 40 years: Pamela Fleck, engineering technician specialist, Topeka.

Those celebrating 20 years: Sherri Perry, legal assistant, Meriden

Those celebrating 10 years: Colby Farlow, bridge team leader, Lawrence; Thomas Hussa, road squad leader, Lawrence; Emilie Metheny, engineering associate III, Topeka; Levi Miller, equipment mechanic senior, Harveyville.