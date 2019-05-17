1. Space Out Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Free. Family day at the Cosmosphere has free programming for kids, from little tykes to grade school. There are also guided tours, workshops, storytime and more. For more information, visit cosmo.org. Hall of Space admission is required for some of these events, but Reno County residents are free.

2. Here Is My Poem: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson. Free. Poets will present original works, with local musicians backing their performances. Local artists will illustrate poems live and the audience will guess which poem pairs with which art. Emcee for the evening will be Dave McKane.

3. "Noah's Flood" — Wichita Grand Opera: 6 p.m. Sunday, McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main St., McPherson. Tickets at mcphersonoperahouse.ticketforce.com. Cost is $25, $30, $35 or $10 for students. “Noah’s Flood” features Wichita Grand Opera professional artists and more than 50 members of the Wichita musical community. "Noah’s Flood" is widely regarded to be Benjamin Britten’s most lovable work, with children playing all the animal roles, parading two-by-two into the ark.

4. Coronado Heights Park 100th Celebration: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Coronado Heights Castle, Lindsborg. Join Smoky Valley Historical Association in celebrating Coronado Heights Park's Centennial. Activities include a picnic (bring a basket), plus Freddy's Frozen Custard food truck will be there, speeches, concert, and fireworks shortly after sunset. All are welcome to this historic event celebrating Smoky Valley's natural beauty with man-made refinements. If there are thunderstorms or other severe weather, this event will be postponed until July 27.

5. Yoga & Coffee: 8 a.m. Saturday, Avenue A Park, Hutchinson. This all-levels, one-hour class will begin with a few sun salutations to get your muscles moving and of course adjustments, modifications, and tips will be given. This is going to be a super informal class that is suitable for both the beginner and advanced Yogi. Just bring a yoga mat and a friend. After class, we will take a short stroll over to Bluebird Books to enjoy some coffee. This class is a donation-based class. Your donation doesn't determine your attendance, as all are welcome to attend regardless of donation.

6. Blacklight Bingo: 7 p.m. Saturday, Friendly Bingo Palace, 106 W. First St., Hutchinson. Cost is $35. You can expect a fun atmosphere with music, dancing, contests and bingo. Glow sticks will be provided. Cash bar, concessions, and up to $1,500 in cash prizes and door prizes. Tickets for this special event cost $30 in advance and are on sale now.